Friends —

We’ll keep this short. As you almost certainly know, today is #GivingTuesday.

We know there are an infinite number of kick-ass organizations and causes out there you can give to, but on this day of generosity we are humbly asking for your support.

Our small crew simply can’t do what we do without readers who are willing to back our work. It’s what got us this far, the reason we’ve been able to dig deep on the public lands beat and shine light on the inner workings of the Trump administration.

We hope you’ll help us keep things rolling. If you’re already a paid subscriber, THANK YOU SO MUCH! If you’re a free subscriber, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription — just $70 for the year. And if you are unable to chip in at this time, there’s another way you can help out: simply share Public Domain with five friends or family members.

We hope all of you are having a wonderful start to the holiday season. Thank you all so much for being a part of the Public Domain community.

A grateful crew,

Jimmy, Roque & Chris