Big Bend Wall Opponents Ask Congress To Block Funds
U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently posted a map charting a major expansion of the border wall — right through one of America’s most iconic wild areas.
In a map update posted last month to U.S. Custom and Border Protection’s website, the agency charted a major expansion of the border wall. It included terrain belonging to one of America’s most iconic wild areas, Big Bend National Park, an 800,000-acre desert landscape that includes the entire Chisos mountai…