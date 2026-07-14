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Robert Garretson
2h

Great investigative reporting. As a hunter, environmentalist, naturalist, and all around decent human I see the costs and benefits. We all need to work towards sustainability and conservation. We also need to honor the natives we have treated like shit ever since whites came here. They are used to being screwed over by our “legal system “ and before that the military and settlers.

Regarding sustainability the Mormon church needs to change this philosophy of having huge families. THAT is why it’s getting crowded, and resources are scarcer.

The school trust land system needs a total revamp, sacrificing the ecosystems for school money is outdated and stupid.

We should compromise on these land acquisitions and let the tribes have 50% of these lands.

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