Public Domain

Public Domain

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Diane's avatar
Diane
Dec 4

Enlightening and alarming. Where does the corruption end?

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Giulia Latini's avatar
Giulia Latini
Jan 3

This person is the epitome of underhanded maneuvering for personal enrichment and power, posing as a " aw gosh darn westerner" while having no respect or love for the very land she rapes and pillages through destructive mining, unregulated grazing, unbelievably harmful fencing covering thousands of acres, impeding migratory patterns, and consequently showing deep disregard for its very endangered wildlife that she professes to love, while she crawls under the radar of regulations. Another robber baron in disguise.

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