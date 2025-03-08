Public Domain

Public Domain

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emily Tobias's avatar
Emily Tobias
Mar 8, 2025

I heard probationary employees can only be fired for cause? Trump ignores that ?

Reply
Share
Lebherz's avatar
Lebherz
Apr 27, 2025

There is so much fraud going on. And I am personally effected by this fraud. On the Internet there are individuals that are commiting land theft using the bureau department of land management . These individuals are stealing land on this website I have seen names of individuals that are heirs to land patnets have these patents stolen right from underneath them. Theses individuals are commiting the worlds biggest land Theft the world has ever seen. How does one get in touch with doge members that are working at the doi building. I would very much like to talk with these individuals. On the federal level the doi is over the bureau of land management..on the ca ucc 1 website which is another website using CA gov as it'd cover is also a website using .gov as a cover to commit fraud. CA secretary of state. This position is said to be a elected official that oversees this department. Only there is no secretary of state on any California ballots. And then there is the ca comptroller clerk another website using the .gov this website is to has an elected public official who is elected on the ca state ballots there is no such person our position on the ca voting ballots. Theses agencies along with the bureau of landmanagement are being used to commit fraud. The bureau of landmanagement are claiming to have single office that are across California. Theses offices are being used to commit fraud. I am a personal victim of a land theft.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris D'Angelo, Jimmy Tobias, and Roque Planas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture