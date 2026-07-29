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Billie's avatar
Billie
2d

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is hosting a Webinar on Sec. 106 Regulations tomorrow. To register, go to: https://savingplaces.org/section106

Section 106 Under Threat

Webinar: Section 106 Regulations Under Threat

July 30, 2026 at 1 PM ET

“This July 30 webinar will outline some of the more serious aspects and potential impacts of the proposed changes to Section 106 regulations, provide information about next steps and the timeline for the process, and what you can do to push back against this threat to the work of historic preservation.”

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Fay's avatar
Fay
1d

Once again the rules are for thee and not for me. I hope they are not Christians cause hell is coming soon.

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