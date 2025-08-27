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Peter D’Angelo
Aug 27, 2025

Great article, keep up the fantastic reporting. Send those guy to jail they are ruining the deer populations for all the honest hunters. High fence deer ranches should only be allowed by conservation departments if needed at all .

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