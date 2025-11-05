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Jacob Malcom
Nov 5, 2025

Your first paragraph reminds me of the need to promote this well-founded analysis of fossil fuel subsidy reform...includes links to recent IMF estimates of US fossil fuel subsidies, which totaled about $750 billion in 2022. https://www.eesi.org/papers/view/fact-sheet-proposals-to-reduce-fossil-fuel-subsidies-january-2024

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