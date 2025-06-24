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The Talking Wombat's avatar
The Talking Wombat
Jun 24, 2025

When the Senate parliamentarian speaks 🗣️, the Empire's legislators and jurists listen.

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Kevin Legates's avatar
Kevin Legates
Jun 25, 2025

Trying to address affordable housing?! Many other avenues to consider way, way before this move and even then it would be wrong. Another attempt to allow the rich and powerful to build fences keeping citizens from accessing American land.

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