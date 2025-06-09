Public Domain

Public Domain

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Talking Wombat's avatar
The Talking Wombat
Jun 9, 2025

Thank you, Public Domain, for keeping the us apprised of the DOI's strategic planning. Using the example of the DOI potentially auctioning public land and/or land rights to private organizations (or states): the DOI could at some later time begin auctioning public land and claim that the DOI is simply following its approved strategic plan, that the public had an opportunity to comment on. Therefore the public must be vigilant to ensure that similarly negative goals and visions remain absent from administrative planning documents thus ensuring that the agency cannot later justify a negative proposal based on its inclusion in the approved strategic plan.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris D'Angelo, Jimmy Tobias, and Roque Planas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture