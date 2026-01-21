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Laurine Filipovich's avatar
Laurine Filipovich
Jan 21

So what does is a " good paying" job men when you no longer have clean, water to drink, clean soil to farm in or clean air to breath. Copper mining is none of the above. The GOP, is signing your life away because after all, they are, the Party of Death. Let's make sure Stauber gets all his future drinking water from the copper mining catch basins!

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Virma's avatar
Virma
Jan 22

Destroying the Boundary Waters wilderness for the money to be made through minerals extraction is a terrible mistake that will have devastating, very long-lasting consequences for an environment that is irreplaceable. Votes to support this activity shred my faith in humanity, to be honest.

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