Republicans Keep Invoking Teddy Roosevelt. The Roosevelt Family Keeps Pushing Back.
"It is now time for all of you to get in the arena with him," four descendants of the late president wrote in a letter to GOP senators.
History has a funny way of repeating itself.
During President Donald Trump’s first term, then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke repeatedly invoked America’s conservation president, Theodore Roosevelt. He called himself an “unapologetic admirer” of the 26th president and pledged to “create a conserv…