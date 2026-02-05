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Eric Johnson
Feb 5

Probably runs them to death with a snowmobile first to keep the hide from getting any holes in it. These people are poachers period, they are not sportsman. Ask him how that bear meat tasted, he doesn’t know because he doesn’t hunt to eat, he hunts for money.

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