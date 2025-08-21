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Peter D’Angelo's avatar
Peter D’Angelo
Aug 23, 2025

Great article keep up the good work .

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The Talking Wombat
Aug 21, 2025Edited

I'm glad to see Friends of the Everglades and Center for Biological Diversity take the Feds to court. It's important to note that the State of Florida is nearly as sleazy as the US government.

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