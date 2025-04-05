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James Morrison's avatar
James Morrison
Apr 17, 2025

As a Montana conservationist, I’m appalled that national “conservation orgs” like The Wilderness Society have praised Sheehy and Daines for voting for the proposed amendment. Their votes were nothing but conniving political theatre designed to provide cover at home for their egregious efforts to destroy federal public land agencies, maximize fossil fuel extraction and logging on federal lands, and facilitate transfer of federal lands to states and from there to large corporations. Their votes were not votes of conscience, but votes of obvious political deception. They of course knew ahead of time that the amendment was not going to pass. This made it easy for them to try to fool people about their real objectives. But most Montanans are not so easily fooled by such cynical political shenanigans. We will remember on November 3, 2026. VOTE!

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James Morrison's avatar
James Morrison
Apr 17, 2025

As a Montana conservationist, I’m appalled that national “conservation orgs” like The Wilderness Society” have praised Sheehy and Daines for voting for the proposed amendment. Their votes were nothing but conniving political theatre designed to provide cover at home for their egregious efforts to destroy federal public land agencies, maximize fossil fuel extraction and logging on federal lands, and facilitate transfer of federal lands to states and from there to large corporations. Their votes were not votes of conscience, but votes of obvious political deception. They of course knew ahead of time that the amendment was not going to pass. This made it easy for them to try to fool people about their real objectives. But most Montanans are not so easily fooled by such cynical political shenanigans. WE will remember on November 3, 2026. VOTE!

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