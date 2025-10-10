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ChiefCurmudgeon's avatar
ChiefCurmudgeon
Oct 10, 2025

Personally, I'd like to read the whole lot. As a former military and federal public affairs officer, who taught future military journalists, I am fascinated by the obnoxious and belligerent tone that came in with this new administration. I wonder if it is inspired by Trump, Miller and his former wrestling spox Cheung. Every department and agency seems to have people who have a sense of superiority toward the media and the public. It's a terrible trend for governing.

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Emily Tobias's avatar
Emily Tobias
Oct 10, 2025

great article…..keep at it

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