Public Domain

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Xenobio's avatar
Xenobio
Oct 20, 2025

Can someone please explain the rationale or historical reasons for why the US government divided up public and private lands into a literal checkerboard like that? Not only does it create legal headaches as in this case, but from a nature conservation point of view it's terrible because it breaks up habitat into little islands with a lot of edges, that invasive species tend to prefer over native species, and makes it difficult for animals to move from one island to another if most of the private plots are deforested or fenced.

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Our Public Lands Podcast's avatar
Our Public Lands Podcast
Oct 22, 2025

I interviewed the attorney who represented the hunters yesterday if anyone is interested. https://open.substack.com/pub/ourpubliclandspodcast/p/49-corner-crossing-legal-victory

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