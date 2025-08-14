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Peter D’Angelo's avatar
Peter D’Angelo
Aug 15, 2025

Great article CWD is becoming a huge problem in many states and these criminals are knowingly contributing to it. Forget the fines and lock them up .

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Suzanne Asha Stone's avatar
Suzanne Asha Stone
Aug 14, 2025

And CWD is the greatest threat to deer, elk, moose, and bison today. This is madness. Have hunters lost all ethics?

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