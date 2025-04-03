Public Domain

Public Domain

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Lundeen's avatar
Bill Lundeen
Apr 3, 2025

I appreciate you guys SO MUCH! Thank you for what you do 🙏🏼. Times are difficult for many of us; I know it must be hard for you to make it work these days. I’m a senior 100% on Social Security making a dismal amount per month. I want to support so many good people/groups who are fighting for our world but can’t swing it. At least not yet. I’ll keep trying. THANK YOU FOR YOUR WORK!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Public Domain and others
Wes Siler's avatar
Wes Siler
Apr 6, 2025

Excellent work guys. Looking forward to more.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Public Domain and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris D'Angelo, Jimmy Tobias, and Roque Planas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture