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The Talking Wombat's avatar
The Talking Wombat
Aug 7, 2025

The twist-me-into-a-pretzel game of politics and satisfying moneybag campaign donors is almost funny in a sad sort of way.

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ChiefCurmudgeon's avatar
ChiefCurmudgeon
Aug 7, 2025Edited

Stevie Miller and Kristi Noem have directed ICE agents to round up Canada geese for deportation.

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