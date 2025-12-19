Public Domain

Public Domain

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marianne Giesler's avatar
Marianne Giesler
Dec 19

I don’t have any faith in these people to protect our lands, waters, and wildlife…..AT ALL

Reply
Share
<3's avatar
<3
Dec 21

And this is why they’ve been giving tribal rights out like hotcakes. They want their land, and they want their vote. They funnelled billions from the jobs act to the DOI during trumps first term. Negotiated contracts on Indian land to “build schools, health centers and modernize their energy grid” in order to build data centers, extract minerals and funnel dollars into contractor’s pockets.

Look at Oklahoma. That was the blueprint.

TILLIS DOESN’T CARE ABOUT THE CHEROKEE NATION OR THE LUMBEE NATION.

Their approval was needed for AI data centers encroaching on native land.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris D'Angelo, Jimmy Tobias, and Roque Planas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture