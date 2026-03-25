Trump’s Park Service Nominee and The Niagara Threat
Scott Socha is a long-time executive at hospitality giant Delaware North. His nomination to lead the national parks has sparked fears of commercialization.
Last month, the Trump administration announced Scott Socha as its new nominee to lead the National Park Service, the most prestigious public lands agency in America, though much diminished since it was gutted by DOGE personnel cuts last year. As with many of the political appointees at Trump’s …