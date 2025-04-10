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Will Pattiz's avatar
Will Pattiz
Apr 10, 2025

A win for now and we’ll take it. She was bad news for BLM. Odds of us getting someone even worse like Zinke to Bernhardt are high however difficult that is to imagine.

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Rebecca Gillis's avatar
Rebecca Gillis
Apr 10, 2025

This is fishy to me. Love my green groups but the admin knew there was going to be opposition. Something else is happening.

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