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Peter D’Angelo's avatar
Peter D’Angelo
Sep 9, 2025

Great article Jimmy keep up the good fight. This administration has got to be exposed to the corruption and lawlessness it is creating.

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Shaun Robertson's avatar
Shaun Robertson
Sep 10, 2025

Just like officials appointed by democrat administrations leaving for law firms masquerading as environmental nonprofits. Your overt hypocrisy doesn't do much to solve the issue, even if it does placate your sycophantic followers.

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