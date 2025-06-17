Public Domain

Public Domain

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Corey Tucker's avatar
Corey Tucker
Jun 17, 2025

Criminal and misleading the populous. What kills me, spending millions of taxpayer dollars

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The Talking Wombat's avatar
The Talking Wombat
Jun 17, 2025

Privatization of public resources and services only serves PROFITEERS.

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