Public Domain

Public Domain

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael's avatar
Michael
Apr 15, 2025

Well that's all we need.. more cronyism and more foxes guarding hen houses. This is the most corrupt, most perverse administration the country has ever been burned with.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris D'Angelo, Jimmy Tobias, and Roque Planas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture