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Peter D’Angelo's avatar
Peter D’Angelo
Apr 25

This administration has got to go . Great article keep up the good work. People don’t even think about the construction of the wall anymore. An additional 46 billion completely insane.

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PNW Garden Lady's avatar
PNW Garden Lady
Apr 25

Clutches pearls…not that !!

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