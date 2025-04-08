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Michael
Apr 8, 2025

Jimmy, whats the worst Shang could do at NOAA if left to his own devices? What threat does.he pose?

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Michael
Apr 8, 2025

That's my take too. I don't think he's a bad guy, but obviously he passed some kind of ideological litmus test to be placed where he was.

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