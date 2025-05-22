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Maxwell E's avatar
Maxwell E
May 22, 2025

This is absolutely huge news. If we want to restore FS/NPS funding, all eyes will now be on Susan Collins and the Montana Sens.

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Alicia Kwon's avatar
Alicia Kwon
May 23, 2025

This is a fascinating article and an important one on preservation and also the importance of giving the land back. Public lands stewardship should be Indigenous Governed.

https://www.iccaconsortium.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/How-John-Muir-damaged-Yosemite-2014.pdf

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