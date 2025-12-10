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The Talking Wombat's avatar
The Talking Wombat
Dec 11

Why does this not surprise me?🤷🏼‍♂️ Government ethics are nonexistent. The revolving door of corruption between the private privileged and public privileged keeps spinning.

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Kollibri terre Sonnenblume's avatar
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Dec 10

As someone who's been following the Thacker Pass story for years, I appreciate learning this additional bit of ugly politics.

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