Public Domain

Public Domain

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kari Gunderson's avatar
Kari Gunderson
Apr 30

Flint would actually be worse than Zinke so the bar is set rock bottom low.

There are many well qualified Dems running so hopefully we can get that seat back.

Zinke is a drunk and often shows up shit faced drunk, slurring words. I guess that's his health issue that is his reason for not running again. I think he was afraid he'd be soundly defeated. We hope he moves to Santa Barbara permanently, never to be seen again in MT.

Reply
Share
Robert Garretson's avatar
Robert Garretson
May 1

It’s so hard to know what to believe when Trump and most Republicans lie so much. I’m not saying there are no corrupt Dems but the right is loathsome.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris D'Angelo, Jimmy Tobias, and Roque Planas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture