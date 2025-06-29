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Mike P's avatar
Mike P
Jun 29, 2025

A big part of the problem is the way Lee frames the situation: "I continue to believe the federal government owns far too much land ..." We need to make it clear to him (and others) that We the People own the land and that the federal government simply manages it for us, in trust.

The press can help, too, by not referring to government "ownership," but rather "management." Many people are starting to refer to them as "national" public lands, rather than "federal," as a way to reinforce that and make the distinction because of the anti-Washington attitudes that are common across much of the West.

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Vickie Berry's avatar
Vickie Berry
Jun 29, 2025

Thank you for the update and your continued work on this.

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