Public Domain

Public Domain

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Watson's avatar
David Watson
Jun 7, 2025

Keep doing the good work, brother.

Reply
Share
Laurie T Miller's avatar
Laurie T Miller
May 29, 2025

Ethics, my foot! More like to hell with environmental protections, we are now in your government!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris D'Angelo, Jimmy Tobias, and Roque Planas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture