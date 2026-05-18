Public Domain

Public Domain

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marianne Giesler's avatar
Marianne Giesler
9h

Phony, greenwashed idiocy

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris D'Angelo, Jimmy Tobias, and Roque Planas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture