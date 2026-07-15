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Richard's avatar
Richard
15h

This is an absolute travesty and makes me sick to my stomach. I hope all involved in this ROT IN HELL!

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J Antone's avatar
J Antone
13h

Stupidity at best. Utah Tribes are not consulted and other Tribal Groups. Another shame and affront to the First people of this Great Country. 👍

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