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Sandra Jane Spear's avatar
Sandra Jane Spear
Apr 16

It boggles my mind and hurts my heart.

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Debra's avatar
Debra
Apr 16

Tragic! It was ignorant greed that did this because corporations own the Republican Congress and the president !

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