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The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
Jan 31

This exposes how carelessly theyre treating public assets that belong to all of us! The fact that they're using outdated data from 2007 to justify selling off public property shows this isnt about fiscal responsibilty but about transfering wealth. Your investigation into the flimsy math behind the $115 billion claim is exactly the kind of accountability journalism we need right now.

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Diane's avatar
Diane
Jan 30

Thanks for shedding on this (yet another) example of questionable behavior on the current administration.

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