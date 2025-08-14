Public Domain

Public Domain

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ChiefCurmudgeon's avatar
ChiefCurmudgeon
Aug 14, 2025Edited

As a Forest Service retiree, I'm waiting for any GOP politician to mention the big obstacle to developing federal lands in the West -- water. The Ogallala aquifer, which supplies water to eight states, is already in trouble. "But according to the Fourth National Climate Assessment (NCA4), producers are extracting water faster than it is being replenished, which means that parts of the Ogallala Aquifer should be considered a nonrenewable resource," according to NOAA. Already, Southwestern states dependent upon the aquifer and the Colorado River are exploring other sources, like a pipeline to the Great Lakes. With rising sea levels, we can expect increased salination of fresh waters to pose problems for East Coast cities. Like Social Security, politicians will ignore the problem until it becomes a crisis.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Laurie T Miller's avatar
Laurie T Miller
Aug 14, 2025

Mike Lee has serious emotional problems, always projecting his own personal pain outward onto others. The dishonesty of lying is part of his damage. Is he from a gerrymandered district?

Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris D'Angelo, Jimmy Tobias, and Roque Planas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture