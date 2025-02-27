At Public Domain, we are an open door. We encourage anyone to reach out with news tips and information that is in the public interest.

As we ramp up our coverage of the turmoil in the federal government, we are particularly interesting in talking with civil servants at the Interior Department and other federal agencies. For those who want to get in touch, we are happy to offer anonymity, meaning we would never use your name in a story or otherwise reveal that we were in contact.

You can contact us at the email addresses below. If you prefer communicating via an encrypted smartphone messaging app — Signal or WhatsApp — shoot us a brief email with how to reach you there.

Chris D’Angelo: Email: chris.dangelo@publicdomain.media or Signal: cmdangelo.33

Jimmy Tobias — Email: jimmytobias@protonmail.com or Signal: jtoby.06

Roque Planas: roque.planas@proton.me or Signal: Roque.25

You can also find us on X: @PDInvestigate