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Emails Show How Interior Dept Delivered New Drilling Permits for Burgum's Billionaire Ally
Oil and gas giant Continental Resources wanted the Bureau of Land Management to sign off on new wells in Wyoming, despite a court injunction there. The…
May 7
•
Jimmy Tobias
and
Julia Kane
36
18
Trump Admin Opens Door to Resumed ‘Cyanide Bomb’ Use on BLM Land
A new memo abrogates a Biden-era ban on the controversial devices.
May 6
•
Jimmy Tobias
62
10
48
April 2026
Montana GOP Candidate Has History Of Calling For Federal Land Transfers
Aaron Flint, a longtime conservative radio host, is now campaigning for Congress on a pledge to defend public lands.
Apr 30
•
Chris D'Angelo
and
Jimmy Tobias
17
3
7
Trump’s Border Wall Plans Threaten Texas Public Hunting Lands
Overshadowed by the fight over Big Bend, the White House’s wall expansion could degrade some of the few public hunting opportunities in Texas.
Apr 25
•
Roque Planas
23
2
14
Congress Kills Key Boundary Waters Protections
The primary beneficiary is a Chilean mining giant.
Apr 16
•
Roque Planas
40
7
22
Trump’s Interior Dept. Crafted Talking Points For Mike Lee’s Public Land Sell-Off Scheme
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said a federal land sell-off “wasn’t part of the president’s agenda" even though his staff shared research with the Utah…
Apr 15
•
Chris D'Angelo
37
1
17
Big Bend Wall Protests Draws Thousands To Texas Capitol
The rally in Austin was a major show of bipartisan opposition to the Trump administration's border wall plans.
Apr 5
•
Roque Planas
47
3
16
March 2026
In Sweeping ESA Rollback, Doug Burgum and Pete Hegseth Play God
The so-called ‘God Squad’ obliterated Endangered Species Act restrictions on Gulf oil and gas developers at its first meeting in more than 30 years.
Mar 31
•
Jimmy Tobias
and
Chris D'Angelo
30
6
16
Trump’s Park Service Nominee and The Niagara Threat
Scott Socha is a long-time executive at hospitality giant Delaware North. His nomination to lead the national parks has sparked fears of…
Mar 25
•
Jimmy Tobias
27
2
15
UPDATE: Trump's Interior Dept. Issues Sudden Waiver Allowing This Controversial Official To Work On Grazing
During her stint in the first Trump administration, Karen Budd-Falen was prohibited from working on or even discussing grazing matters.
Mar 19
•
Chris D'Angelo
20
3
14
Big Bend Wall Opponents Ask Congress To Block Funds
U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently posted a map charting a major expansion of the border wall — right through one of America’s most iconic wild…
Mar 12
•
Roque Planas
22
3
15
Public Domain Celebrates A Year Of Breaking Big Stories
In our first year, Public Domain helped shape the national conversation on public lands
Mar 3
•
Jimmy Tobias
,
Roque Planas
, and
Chris D'Angelo
29
2
10
© 2026 Chris D'Angelo, Jimmy Tobias, and Roque Planas
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