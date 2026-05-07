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April 2026

Montana GOP Candidate Has History Of Calling For Federal Land Transfers
Aaron Flint, a longtime conservative radio host, is now campaigning for Congress on a pledge to defend public lands.
  Chris D'Angelo and Jimmy Tobias
Trump’s Border Wall Plans Threaten Texas Public Hunting Lands
Overshadowed by the fight over Big Bend, the White House’s wall expansion could degrade some of the few public hunting opportunities in Texas.
  Roque Planas
Congress Kills Key Boundary Waters Protections
The primary beneficiary is a Chilean mining giant.
  Roque Planas
Trump’s Interior Dept. Crafted Talking Points For Mike Lee’s Public Land Sell-Off Scheme
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said a federal land sell-off “wasn’t part of the president’s agenda" even though his staff shared research with the Utah…
  Chris D'Angelo
Big Bend Wall Protests Draws Thousands To Texas Capitol
The rally in Austin was a major show of bipartisan opposition to the Trump administration's border wall plans.
  Roque Planas

March 2026

In Sweeping ESA Rollback, Doug Burgum and Pete Hegseth Play God
The so-called ‘God Squad’ obliterated Endangered Species Act restrictions on Gulf oil and gas developers at its first meeting in more than 30 years.
  Jimmy Tobias and Chris D'Angelo
Trump’s Park Service Nominee and The Niagara Threat
Scott Socha is a long-time executive at hospitality giant Delaware North. His nomination to lead the national parks has sparked fears of…
  Jimmy Tobias
UPDATE: Trump's Interior Dept. Issues Sudden Waiver Allowing This Controversial Official To Work On Grazing
During her stint in the first Trump administration, Karen Budd-Falen was prohibited from working on or even discussing grazing matters.
  Chris D'Angelo
Big Bend Wall Opponents Ask Congress To Block Funds
U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently posted a map charting a major expansion of the border wall — right through one of America’s most iconic wild…
  Roque Planas
Public Domain Celebrates A Year Of Breaking Big Stories
In our first year, Public Domain helped shape the national conversation on public lands
  Jimmy TobiasRoque Planas, and Chris D'Angelo
© 2026 Chris D'Angelo, Jimmy Tobias, and Roque Planas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
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