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Rita Ros-Planas's avatar
Rita Ros-Planas
Feb 10

We’ve seen dishonest, corrupt and downright stupid administrations in the USA but this is a unique and nasty blend of chaos, destruction, cruelty and bottomless greed.

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Jim Colbert's avatar
Jim Colbert
Feb 10

Thank you. This is a tragic situation…😢

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