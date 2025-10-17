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Wilderness Watch's avatar
Wilderness Watch
Oct 17, 2025

Thanks for covering this issue and Senator Mike Lee's terrible "Border Lands Conservation Act."

Unfortunately, based on our initial reading of the bill, it appears as if the bill is even worse than people may think.

The bill directly amends the Wilderness Act to allow DHS to do all of the things in Section 4 of the bill in ANY Wilderness area in the United States. There is no restriction to border areas in the Wilderness Act amendment—it would just straight up allow DHS road building, motor use, surveillance tech, landing of aircraft, etc. in ALL Wilderness areas in the U.S.

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Jason Keith's avatar
Jason Keith
Oct 22, 2025

Thanks for sharing this information -- FWIW Joshua Tree NP does not share an exterior border with the southern border.... unless I'm missing something?

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