Public Domain

Public Domain

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Marianne Giesler's avatar
Marianne Giesler
Nov 21, 2025

It’s my understanding, please correct me if I’m wrong, that the CRA/RMP debacle isn’t going to be an easy tool for ANYONE, from ANY interest in public lands to do what they please. The RMPs of many areas are just made more restrictive and tossed up in the air to anyone

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