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PublicLandsForever
Sep 4, 2025

Fantastic reporting. Thank you!

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May's avatar
May
Sep 4, 2025

Only yesterday 9/3 was the secretary order amended to designate someone other than Hassan as AS Policy Management Budget. New designee is Michael Boren

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