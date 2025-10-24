Welcome to The Weekly Wrap, our new newsletter to keep Public Domain subscribers up to speed on the biggest stories impacting America’s public lands, waters and wildlife.

We’ve been bouncing this idea around for a few months, both because covering every firestorm on this beat is an impossible task and because there are so many stellar journalists whose work we want to highlight. Earlier this week, we sent out a survey asking you all, among other things, if you’d be interested in this sort of round-up. Nearly 90% percent of those who responded said “yes.”

So here we are. The Weekly Wrap will be sent out Fridays and include a mix of stories you may have missed, legislative bills and administrative actions we are tracking, some commentary and analysis, and, of course, fun stuff to keep spirits up. If you have anything you’d like to send along throughout the week — a tip or idea, an inspiring quote, a picture of yourself enjoying the great outdoors — please don’t hesitate. We’ll incorporate some reader submissions into these newsletters moving forward.

As always, THANK YOU all so much for the continued support! Please keep sharing Public Domain with friends and family so our small crew can keep on keepin’ on.

Now, let’s dive into what has been another jam-packed week on the public lands beat, from the messy ongoing government shutdown and looming layoffs across the Interior Department to the literal demolition of part of the White House (a National Park site) to make way for President Donald Trump’s $250 million ballroom.

From The PD Desk…

In a major victory for public access, the high court delivered a final blow to a landowner’s quest to block public land users from skirting his property boundaries

The Utah Republican is championing a bill to open millions of federal acres along both U.S. borders to roads, barriers and other “tactical” security infrastructure.

Shutdown Shenanigans…

We’re now in the fourth week of the government shutdown, with no real end in sight. At the Interior Department, the lapse in appropriations has largely meant more of the same — prioritizing fossil fuel and other extractive development before everything else.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum spent the week crediting Trump’s so-called “Energy Dominance Agenda” for falling gasoline prices; condemning offshore wind energy at a conference hosted by the American Petroleum Institute, the behemoth oil and gas trade association; and moving to jumpstart new fossil fuel development across the federal estate.

Meanwhile, Burgum’s press team was busy attacking media outlets — we know a thing or two about that — for reporting on the shutdown’s deleterious impact on operations and safety at America’s national parks. Burgum’s office also released another social media video blaming Democrats for the lapse in government funding.

Trump Opens Pristine Alaska Wilderness to Drilling in Long-Running Feud — The New York Times

“The Interior Department also said it would allow a contentious road to be built through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge in southwestern Alaska.”

Exclusive: Leaked Documents Detail Trump’s Plans to Open East and West Coasts to Offshore Drilling — Houston Chronicle

“The Trump administration plans to open whole swaths of the East and West Coasts to offshore drilling, including areas previously protected for environmental reasons, documents show.”

This comes as House Democrats seek an ethics probe into Trump’s top offshore oil industry regulator. See our past coverage for more.

Burgum Declares Offshore Wind ‘Bad For Everybody’ — E&E News

“Interior Secretary Doug Burgum painted a dim picture of offshore wind Monday, asserting that passage of the Republican megalaw was the end of an industry that ‘makes no sense. At a panel hosted by the American Petroleum Institute, Burgum ticked through a litany of complaints about the besieged industry, repeating claims about its impacts on whales and interference with military radar.”

Interior Department Reveals Plans to Lay Off More Than 2,000 Employees — Federal News Network

“Interior first disclosed the planned cuts Monday in a court filing as part of a union lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce the workforce during the shutdown. At least 2,050 jobs were slated to be eliminated, according to the filing.”

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On The Hill…

Senate Agriculture Committee Advances Bipartisan ‘Fix Our Forests Act’ — Politico Pro

“The proposal for overhauling forest management policies passed in the House earlier this year but it had previously stalled in the Senate.”

Public Domain is working on a story on the legislation, which contains a provision that would seriously weaken Endangered Species Act enforcement on federal land.

Sens. Heinrich, Sheehy to Launch Bipartisan Public Lands Caucus — E&E News

“The caucus will focus on ‘science-based solutions’ to conservation issues.”

A group of lawmakers in the House launched their own Public Lands Caucus back in May, shortly after Republicans in that chamber tried to force the sale of thousands of acres of public land in two western states. It is unclear what the House caucus has been up to in the months since. It does not appear to have issued a single press release since it first launched.

Wildlife Watch…

Future of Wolf Reintroduction In Colorado May Be In Jeopardy — CBS News

“A plan to import 15 more wolves to Colorado from Canada may violate federal law.”

CPW Begins Planning For Return Of Wild Bison Under New State Law — KUSA TV

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife is developing its first-ever wild bison management plan following a new law granting the animals dual status as livestock and wildlife.”

A Final Palate Cleanser…

I’ve been archery hunting for deer the last few weeks, as time allows. After harvesting a doe early in the season, things have been a bit slow in the timber. But while up in a tree the other evening, I suddenly heard what sounded like a deer crashing through brush — except the commotion was straight overhead. I looked up to find two porcupines lumbering down out of a big pine tree. It’s not the best video, but enjoy!

That’s it for this week. Have a great weekend!

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