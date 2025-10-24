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The Talking Wombat's avatar
The Talking Wombat
Oct 24, 2025Edited

Thanks for including the article links to the Weekly Wrap, Chris. Also, porcupines are cool!😎

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Marianne Giesler's avatar
Marianne Giesler
Oct 24, 2025

Thank you for this information, as tragic as it is

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