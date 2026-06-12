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King Cavalier II's avatar
King Cavalier II
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You’re a journalist. Ask any of the environmentalists if any of their children would be considered a small sacrifice to the illegal that would traffic, rape, addict or murder them? You know -in exchange for their “park”.

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