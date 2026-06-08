Public Domain

Public Domain

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Garrett Robinson's avatar
Garrett Robinson
3m

This is a wild topic at the moment. I myself have written a few articles on the topic. Is truly mind numbing But this is even a topic to be discussed.

Reply
Share
Marianne Giesler's avatar
Marianne Giesler
1d

Thank you advocates. Contribute as you are able

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris D'Angelo, Jimmy Tobias, and Roque Planas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture