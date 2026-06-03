A moose swims through a paddle-only section of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. (Image by Steve Wall @ Flickr )

Public Domain co-founder Jimmy Tobias joined WAMU’s 1A on National Public Radio this week to talk about the Trump administration’s dismantling of public land protections to clear the way for the White House’s “Energy Dominance” agenda.

“The administration is really pushing the boundaries of law and policy to promote the interests of their allies and donors, and particularly the oil and gas industry,” Jimmy told 1A’s Jenn White. “They’ve used pretty bare knuckle tactics to advance their interests.”

The two discussed several issues Public Domain has covered over the last year and a half, including the Trump administration’s use of the “God squad” loophole to torch Endangered Species Act protections for the imperiled Rice’s whale in the Gulf of Mexico, the unprecedented use of the Congressional Review Act to undo mining restrictions that could impact Minnesota’s iconic Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and the conflict-of-interest scandals surrounding the Interior Department’s No. 3-in-charge Karen Budd-Falen.

The show offers a multidimensional exploration of current threats facing public land and water. It leads with reporter Alex Hager from KJZZ public radio, who details the current fights playing out over how to divvy up the dwindling supplies of the Colorado River — a water source relied upon by seven states, several tribal nations and Mexico. It closes with an appearance from reporter Heather Hansman, who discussed her recent feature for Re:Public about how bots are gaming the Recreation.gov system that we depend on to draw limited permits for campsites, river floats and backcountry hikes.

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